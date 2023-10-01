Middlesbrough man given green light to leave on loan

Middlesbrough defender Jack Hannah has joined Darlington on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Middlesbrough have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis. They will hope he can get plenty of game time under his belt.

Hannah, 20, has joined his new club on a one-month deal. He was involved with Michael Carrick’s side over pre-season.

Boro’s club website has also reported that Ben Beals has left for Marske on loan as well. Goalkeeper Nathan Fisher spent time with the Northern Premier League outfit last month.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Middlesbrough loan exit

Middlesbrough will hope that Hannah can get plenty of experience in the National League North over the next four weeks. He has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium for his whole career to date.

The defender has risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years. He is still waiting on his first-team debut though.

Boro handed him a new deal last October which shows he is highly-rated. His deal expires in the summer of 2025 meaning he still has time on his side to break into the team down the line.

Carrick’s side appear to have turned a corner this term after a tricky start. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and have won their last three on the spin.

They won 3-2 away at Watford yesterday in an eye-catching result and have now risen up to 21st in the table outside the bottom three. Eight points separate them from the play-offs at the moment.

Boro are back in action on Tuesday at home to in-form Cardiff City. They then take on Sunderland away next weekend.