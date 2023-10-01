Hull City dealt blow with key man to miss Ipswich Town and Millwall trips

Hull City ace Ozan Tufan will miss their trips to Ipswich Town and Millwall, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City were forced to leave out the attacking midfielder this weekend against Plymouth Argyle. The Tigers drew 1-1 against the Pilgrims at the MKM Stadium.

Tufan, 28, has a muscle injury. He is now expected back after the October international break.

HullLive report that his issue is ‘not serious’ and Liam Rosenior obviously doesn’t want to risk making it worse. In other news, Jason Lokilo is out with an ankle knock and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan both have ‘minor’ injuries.

Hull injury blow

Tufan is a key player for Hull and his absence is a blow. However, they do have other options in his position in players like Scott Twine and Adama Traore who are capable of stepping up.

The Tigers swooped to land the Turkey international last year from Fenerbahce after he spent time in the Premier League on loan at Watford. He has since become a popular figure in East Yorkshire.

Tufan made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, 42 of which came in the league, and he chipped in with eight goals. He has managed to find the net on four occasions already so far this term but is currently frustratingly sidelined which isn’t ideal for him or his teammates.

Hull have been in decent form recently and haven’t lost since the opening day at Norwich City. Rosenior’s side are unbeaten in their last eight outings and are sat in the play-offs.

They have a couple of tricky away trips to come now at Ipswich and Millwall but they will be in confident mood. It seems to suit the Tigers more playing away from home at the moment.