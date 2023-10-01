Huddersfield Town hold option to recall in-form loan man who has five goals in five games

Huddersfield Town can recall Jordan Rhodes in January thanks to a review clause in his Blackpool loan, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town sanctioned a loan exit for experienced striker Rhodes in the summer. Regular minutes looked set to elude him with the Terriers and as a result, he penned a season-long deal with Blackpool.

The 33-year-old has made an impressive start to life with the Tangerines too. Rhodes has five goals to his name in as many games, netting a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of Reading before scoring the only goal of the game as Neil Critchley’s side beat Barnsley on Saturday.

Now, a key detail of his deal at Bloomfield Road has emerged.

Reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said that parent club Huddersfield Town do have an option to review his loan in January. That would give them the chance to recall him from Blackpool if they see fit to do so.

Needed at the John Smith’s Stadium?

Rhodes’ bright start to life with Blackpool has understandably caught the eye. He’s showing the dangerous form that has made him a hit at plenty of clubs across his career in the EFL.

That may well pique Huddersfield Town’s interests. Darren Moore might be more interested in signing a new striker of his own when the January transfer window comes around but if not and Rhodes is still in form, a recall could appeal to him.

The likes of Danny Ward, Pat Jones, Kian Harratt, Josh Koroma, Kyle Hudlin and Delano Burgzorg are all options up top but none have found much form of yet.

Burgzorg and Koroma have started both games under Moore and the Dutch loan man netted in the draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend. Hopefully, he can emerge as a new talisman for the Terriers.