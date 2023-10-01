Doncaster Rovers man attracting interest from elsewhere

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has said Ben Bottomley has been the subject of ‘phone calls’ from other clubs.

Doncaster Rovers‘ goalkeeper is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment. He may well head out the exit door on loan over the next couple of weeks.

Bottomley, 20, currently provides competition and depth to their options between the sticks. He was on the bench for Rovers in their 3-2 away loss at Barrow this weekend.

McCann has provided this update on his situation, as per Doncaster Free Press: “We have had a lot of phone calls about Ben. With Lawsy (Ian Lawlor) missing the last few weeks we couldn’t do it. That is something we will look at exploring over the next week or two.”

Doncaster goalkeeper situation

It appears Doncaster will consider letting Bottomley depart on a temporary basis once Ian Lawlor is back from injury. Louie Jones has been number one over recent weeks.

Bottomley has risen up through the youth ranks and has been a regular at various different levels over recent years. However, he is yet to make a first-team appearances.

He has been loaned out to Frickley Athletic and Tadcaster Albion in the past to get some experience. Another exit might be on the cards for him again soon as McCann considers his options.

It has been a tough start to the new campaign for Doncaster in League Two and they are currently sat in 21st place in the table. They have picked up eight points from their first 10 games and are only above the drop zone by two points.

Rovers are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Crawley Town. They then head to Edgeley Park next Saturday to face in-form Stockport County.