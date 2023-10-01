Defender who left Ipswich Town in the summer completes new move

Brooklyn Kabongolo, who left Ipswich Town at the end of last season, has signed for Southend United, as announced by their official club website.

Ipswich Town made the decision to cut ties with the defender following their promotion from League One. His contract expired in late June and he subsequently became a free agent.

Kabongolo, 20, subsequently linked up with Billericay Town. However, he has now been allowed to leave the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit to move to Roots Hall.

Southend’s website says he has joined the Shrimpers on ‘non-contract terms’. They play their football in the National League these days and are 23rd in the table after a tricky start to this season.

New home for departed Ipswich man

Ipswich announced on their retained list in the summer that Kabongolo would be heading out the exit door. He left the club along with fellow youngsters such as Fraser Alexander, Harley Curtis, Matt Healy and Max Hudson.

Kabongolo rose up through the academy ranks at Portman Road and was a regular for the East Anglian outfit at various youth levels. However, he never made a senior appearance.

The Frenchman will now be looking to nail down a regular spot in Southend’s first-team. They drew 2-2 away at Rochdale this weekend.

Kabongolo left behind an Ipswich side who have adapted with ease to life in the Championship under popular boss Kieran McKenna. They are top of the table at the moment after their 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield Town, with 2nd place Leicester City playing on Sunday away at Blackburn Rovers.

The Tractor Boys have been in great form and have carried on their momentum from their promotion from the third tier into this campaign. Next up is a home clash against a Hull City side who haven’t lost since the opening day.