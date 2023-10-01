Coventry City boss hails summer signing who has ‘got everything’ after QPR win

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has heaped praise on Ellis Simms after their win away at QPR this weekend.

Coventry City won 3-1 against the R’s and the striker scored twice. The Sky Blues swooped to land him over the summer.

Simms, 22, has had to be patient in his search for goals so far. He will be hoping his brace against the Hoops will give him confidence now.

Robins has said, as per CoventryLive: “He’s got high potential and he’s certainly not the finished article. He scored a goal for Everton against Chelsea last season and it was absolutely incredible.

“He’s got everything and can be a real handful. And sometimes it’s just learning the game and feeling comfortable in the way he operates and not trying to make him into something you want him to be but within his capabilities and comfort, and trying to push that to make him better and get him to try things he wouldn’t normally try.

“But that will come with experience and also with confidence.”

Confidence boost for Coventry man

Simms had big boots to fill at Coventry after being brought following the departure of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon in the last transfer window.

He was on the books at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers before joining previous club Everton as a youngster in 2017. The Oldham-born man then went on to play 12 times for the Toffees’ first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

The forward left Goodison Park on loan for spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland to get some experience. He was a hit with the latter in the last campaign and scored seven goals in 17 games before being recalled.

Everton decided to cash in on him in July and it has taken him a while to find his feet at Coventry. However, yesterday was a big day for him and he will be looking to build on it now.

Robins’ men are back in action on Wednesday at home to Blackburn Rovers before facing Norwich City on their own patch on Saturday.