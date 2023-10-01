Charlton Athletic sweating over summer signing’s injury situation

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Terry Taylor may require a scan on his knee.

Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 away at Shrewsbury Town in League One yesterday. Their midfielder was forced off as a substitute after sustaining an injury.

Taylor, 22, had only just returned to the side after following concussions protocols. The club now face a wait to assess the damage of his latest setback.

Appleton provided this update after the match, as per London News Online: “He’s got a knee injury but how bad it is, we don’t know. He may have opened his MCL, his medial ligament. They are sore, I’ve been there before and had them myself. We’ll know more once it settles down and maybe we’ll get it scanned.”

Charlton blow

Charlton will hope Taylor’s injury isn’t too serious and that they can get him back on the pitch as soon as they can. He hasn’t had the best of luck since his summer switch to London.

The Addicks landed him in the last transfer window from fellow third tier outfit Burton Albion to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He has since made seven appearances in all competitions for his new club, five of which have come in the league.

Taylor started his career at Aberdeen before Wolves lured him down to England. The Scotland-born man went on to play once for the first-team at Molineux before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis when Burton came calling in 2021.

He then played 69 matches for the Brewers before his latest transfer. Charlton handed him a deal until 2026.

Appleton’s side are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Exeter City. They then face Blackpool on their own patch again next Saturday.