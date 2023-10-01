Barnsley ace could return next week ahead of Cambridge United and Exeter City clashes

Barnsley ace Adam Phillips could return in their upcoming fixtures, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley‘s midfielder sat out of their game against Blackpool at Oakwell this weekend due to illness. His side were beaten 1-0 by the Tangerines after Jordan Rhodes’ goal.

Phillips, 25, will be looking to return next week. First up is is an away trip to his former club Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

The Tykes then head to Exeter City next Saturday. The Grecians are currently level on points with them in the League One table.

Barnsley eyeing more wins

Barnsley were dealt a blow over the summer when Michael Duff left for Swansea City in the Championship. They then turned to Neill Collins to replace him.

It has been a strange start to the season for the Tykes and they have been a bit inconsistent so far. Nevertheless, they are still in a decent position and are only outside the play-offs by a single point.

Phillips is a key player for the Yorkshire club in the middle of the park and getting him back for their games against Cambridge and Exeter will be a big boost if he is able to. He joined in September last year from Burnley.

The former England youth international has made 51 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 10 assists and eight assists. He helped the Tykes get to the play-off final last term but was sent off in the final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Phillips has been on the books at Norwich City and Liverpool in the past and has found a home at Barnsley. They could have done with him yesterday as they were beaten by Blackpool.