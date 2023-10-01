‘A big shame’ – Loaned out Ipswich Town man dealt injury blow as club sweat on scan results

Oxford United boss Liam Manning has said Kyle Edwards looks set for a ‘little while’ out after the Ipswich Town loanee injured his hamstring in training.

Ipswich Town sent winger Edwards out on loan in the summer, handing him a chance at finding regular minutes away from Portman Road. He linked up with Oxford United on a season-long basis and has made a positive start to life at the Kassam Stadium.

He made his first appearance off the bench against Port Vale. Following that outing, Edwards managed two goals and an assist in three games across all competitions.

However, the Dudley-born 25-year-old was absent from the 3-1 win over Stevenage on Saturday, leading to some concerns among fans. Now, speaking after the game, Manning has confirmed the Ipswich Town loanee is facing a spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Witney Gazette, Manning stated that while Oxford are still waiting on scan results, Edwards is likely to remain out for a ‘little while’. He labelled the injury as ‘a big shame’, saying:

“We’re still waiting on results, it’s going to be a little while to be honest.

“He felt it at the end of training on Thursday, which is a big shame because he hit the ground running and he’s someone that we like a lot.

“We’re waiting on the results and we’ll see where we’re at to know exactly what’s going on.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Fingers crossed

Edwards has had to contend with injury problems over his career. His efforts to break into the Ipswich Town team weren’t helped by spells on the sidelines and after a bright start to his Oxford United stint, it seems he’s set to miss a bit of action now as well.

The hope will be that the test results can allay the initial fears Manning has spoken of. However, time will tell just how long the winger is facing on the sidelines.

The hope is that his loan with the League One club can help him kick on away from Ipswich Town. There were bright moments for Edwards in East Anglia but upon promotion to the Championship, the feeling was that he wouldn’t get much game time for Kieran McKenna’s side.