4-2-3-1: Predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Leicester City, new striker makes first Championship start

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Blackburn Rovers XI as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side face Leicester City.

Blackburn Rovers come into this weekend’s game against Leicester City looking to carry their cup form into the Championship. Tomasson’s men defeated Cardiff City 5-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with the rotated side ending the Bluebirds’ strong run of form.

They’re struggling for consistency in the league though having lost three of their last four. As a result of the tricky run, Rovers sit in 14th place ahead of Sunday’s visit of table-toppers Leicester City.

The Foxes are top of the table after eight games having won seven of their eight games, losing just once.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers have seen their attacking options dwindle somewhat. It had already been confirmed that Ryan Hedges was facing three to four months out and speaking to the media, Tomasson confirmed he will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

He and Sam Gallagher are also joined on the sidelines by young striker Harry Leonard, who is struggling with a tight calf.

Question marks also surround Tyrhys Dolan after he missed the Cardiff City win through illness. He is expected to train ahead of this weekend’s game but a decision will have to be made, potentially leaving Blackburn without four attackers.

Predicted Blackburn Rovers XI

Wahlstedt (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

A. Wharton

Moran

Szmodics

Sigurdsson

Telalovic

While the midweek performance was a strong one, expect Tomasson to go back to his regular starting XI. However, Leo Wahlstedt may well keep his starting spot amid some questions over Aynsley Pears.

Sondre Tronstad did well to stake a claim for a place against Cardiff City and amid his return to fitness, he should be involved again. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he takes a spot in the midfield but as he gets used to the rigours of English football he could start on the bench.

Going forward, the versatile Andrew Moran may move out wide to make way for top scorer Sammie Szmodics. Dilan Markanday might be a more natural option on the wing but with two goals and two assists in midweek, the Brighton loanee deserves to retain his place.

Semir Telalovic will likely keep his place up top amid the injuries to Gallagher and Leonard.