West Brom pair expected to be fit for Preston North End trip

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan expects Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters to be fit for this weekend.

West Brom are back in Championship action with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End. The Baggies drew 0-0 at home to Millwall last time out.

Ajayi, 29, picked up a knock to his ankle against the Lions. Meanwhile, Pieters, who started last Saturday, has missed a training session this week.

Corberan has provided this update regarding the pair to the official club website: “The only player who hasn’t completed a full and normal week is Semi Ajayi. Erik Pieters has missed just one training session this week.

“Semi Ajayi will train as normal on Friday. The two days previous to that he had been training separately with the physios because he took a knock to his ankle in the final moments of our match with Millwall.”

Both Ajayi and Pieters provide useful experience at the back for West Brom. The Baggies are in for a tough test against a Preston side who are flying high in the table at the moment.

Ryan Lowe’s men haven’t lost yet this term and are 2nd behind Leicester City. They drew 1-1 away at Rotherham United in their last outing and will be eager to return to winning ways on home soil against their upcoming opponents.

Ajayi has been on the books at the Hawthorns since 2019 and has played seven times already this term. He has been on the books at Arsenal, Cardiff City and Rotherham in the past and helped his current club gain promotion to the Premier League back in 2020.

As for Pieters, he linked up with the Baggies back in September last year under former boss Steve Evans. He has since enjoyed plenty of game time and played 36 times last season altogether.

The 35-year-old, who made 18 caps for Holland earlier in his career, has played for Stoke City and Burnley in the past.