Walsall cast eyes over two free agents ahead of Bradford City trip

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said they have been taking a look at two players on trial.

Walsall have a decision to make regarding the unnamed pair. The League Two side are in the hunt for a free agent defender.

They have picked a couple of injuries in their defensive department. In addition, they lost the experienced Chris Hussey earlier this month after he decided to retire from football.

Sadler has told the Express & Star: “We’ve had a couple of lads in this week that we’ve seen, and we are deciding on what to do off the back of that.