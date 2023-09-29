Walsall cast eyes over two free agents ahead of Bradford City trip

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said they have been taking a look at two players on trial.
Walsall have a decision to make regarding the unnamed pair. The League Two side are in the hunt for a free agent defender.
They have picked a couple of injuries in their defensive department. In addition, they lost the experienced Chris Hussey earlier this month after he decided to retire from football.
Sadler has told the Express & Star: “We’ve had a couple of lads in this week that we’ve seen, and we are deciding on what to do off the back of that.
“We might see somebody again next week, and the picture might become a bit more clearer once we’ve seen a couple more bodies. It’s important that it’s the right person. Not somebody who just wants to earn a wage, but who is desperate to come in and compete.”
Walsall eye trialists
As Sadler alluded to, Walsall won’t want to rush into any deals at this stage and will need to carefully weigh up their options to ensure that they bring in right character. A host of players remain available since the end of last season.
The Midlands club find themselves down in 16th place in the table after picking up 11 points from their first nine games. They will be eager to hit some form over the next couple of weeks and start rising up the table.
Walsall are only four points off the play-offs. They take on Bradford City at Valley Parade this Saturday as they look to bounce back from their 3-1 home loss to AFC Wimbledon last time out.
The identify of the two individuals who have been training with the Saddlers remain under wraps at the moment. Sadler’s focus will be on their match against the Bantams for now though with more developments on the transfer front likely to occur heading into next week.