Tranmere Rovers man ruled out of AFC Wimbledon game

Tranmere Rovers will be without midfielder Chris Merrie this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers are back in League Two action with an away trip to AFC Wimbledon. They beat Stockport County 2-0 in the Cheshire Senior Cup last time out.

Merrie, 24, suffered an ankle injury in the game against the Hatters. He is now ruled out of the match against the Dons.

As per the club website, Lee O’Connor is expected to be available after getting some minutes under his belt at Edgeley Park. However, Paul Lewis and Reece McAlear are still sidelined but are making good progress.

Tranmere blow

Not having Merrie is a blow for Tranmere as they prepare to take on Wimbledon. He gives them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

The Liverpudlian made the switch to Birkenhead in 2021 and has since made 61 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight assists. He has played seven times so far this term.

Merrie was on the books at Everton as a youngster before linking up with Wigan Athletic in 2013. He was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels before going on to play 34 matches for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the DW Stadium at Southport and Altrincham in non-league to gain experience.

Tranmere are still without a permanent manager after deciding to part company with Ian Dawes after their slow start to the campaign. The experienced Nigel Adkins is in interim charge and his side won 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley last weekend.

They will be eager to build on that win with a positive result against Wimbledon. However, they will have to make do without Merrie for this one.