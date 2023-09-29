Swindon Town attacker announces his season is over after picking up injury

Swindon Town attacker Abu Kanu has announced that he will be out injured for the rest of the season.

Swindon Town will be without the youngster until next summer. He has sustained a ruptured ACL injury and will be sidelined on a long-term basis.

Kanu, 17, has made three first-team appearances in all competitions to date. The teenager can operate up front or in midfield if needed.

He has taken to social media to inform supporters that his campaign has come to an end (see below):

Gutted to announce my season has come to an end with a ruptured acl I just want to thank everyone for the support and love I’ve received ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZwE5Q9bdB — Abu Kanu (@abu_kanu9) September 28, 2023

Swindon blow

Kanu’s injury is a big blow for both him and Swindon. The club will no doubt stand by him during his recovery period as they look to get him back up to speed as quickly but as safely as possible.

He has risen up through the ranks of the Wiltshire club and was hoping that this was the year he could get some regular senior minutes under his belt.

The prospect was on the bench against Forest Green Rovers earlier this season. He then got some game time in the Papa John’s Trophy against Arsenal Under-21’s in late August.

Swindon have had a decent start to the new campaign under Michael Flynn after turning to the former Newport County and Walsall boss over the summer. They are currently sat in 5th position.

The Robins are a point off the top three after their 2-2 draw with Morecambe last time out. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Grimsby Town.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for Flynn’s side so far and they have found the net on 24 occasions already in their eight outings. That makes them the top scorers in the division above newly promoted Wrexham.