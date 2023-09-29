Stockport County lose staff member to National League club

Stockport County’s Head of Emerging Talents Joe Monks has left for Hartlepool United, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County brought him in back in July. However, he has cut ties with the League Two side after just three months to become Head of Football Operates at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Monks was brought in to oversee the Emerging Talents Programme at Edgeley Park which helps develop the Hatters’ youngsters with a view to them progressing into the first-team. Vinil Joseph will step in for him now on an interim basis.

Stockport’s Director of Football Simon Wilson has told their website: “Joe only recently joined this summer and whilst it is a shame to lose his services so early in our development, in his short time here he has helped us establish an operation that is now up and running and set up for the next person to take over.

“This includes six new signings, loan placements, individualised training programs, accommodation provision, and a national scouting structure.”

Stockport exit

Losing Monks is a bit of a blow for Stockport but they will be already eyeing up potential replacements. He isn’t the only staff member to leave the club over recent times with Jake Simpson leaving for Carlisle United earlier this month.

The Hatters replaced Simpson with the arrival of Sam Holt from Tottenham Hotspur. They will now need to find someone to step into Monks’ shoes.

Dave Challinor’s side have been in decent form recently in the league as they eye promotion to League One. The Hatters have won their last three matches on the spin against AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons and Wrexham.

Monks leaves behind a Stockport side who head to Accrington Stanley this weekend. His new team Hartlepool were relegated from the Football League last term under John Askey and are hoping the ex-Macclesfield Town and Port Vale man can get them back up.