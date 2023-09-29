Sheffield Wednesday receive offers for 23-year-old, Xisco thinks he could leave

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has confirmed loan offers have come in for defender Ciaran Brennan.

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Brennan has been in and around the club’s first-team in recent years. He linked up with the club’s youth ranks as a teenager and has gone on to play 18 times for the senior team.

He’s gained some minutes in loan spells away with Gainsborough Trinity, Notts County and Swindon Town but regular opportunities have eluded him at Hillsborough. That has continued this season, sitting way down the pecking order under new boss Munoz.

Brennan has been working his way back to fitness after a shoulder injury but given that he wasn’t named in Wednesday’s EFL squad for this season, his only chance of getting senior minutes is a non-league loan.

Now though, speaking to The Star, Owls boss Munoz has confirmed loan offers have come in for Brennan. He said:

“We have not had more conversations about him. He knows exactly [what his situation is], but we have not spoken anything more.

“One of the things I know is that he has received some offers from some clubs. I don’t know exactly what he is doing for the future.

“Right now he is training with the under-21s. I don’t yet know what exactly is the future for him, whether he finds or not finds something in the next few weeks or not.”

When asked if a loan was a possibility in the next weeks, Munoz simply replied:

“I think so.”

Best for all?

Brennan’s chances of a return to the Sheffield Wednesday side have been ruled out until January at least because of his omission from the squad. Until then, a loan away could be the best option for the Irishman, giving him a chance at finding regular football away from the Championship club.

Time will tell whether or not a loan would be a season-long one or just until the winter, but it seems as though he’s not in Munoz’s plans.

Brennan’s contract expires at the end of this season. Sheffield Wednesday do have an option to extend his stay by 12 months if they wish, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out over the rest of the campaign.