Rotherham United dealt significant blow on the injury front

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said Cameron Humphreys faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Rotherham United will be without the defender for a period of time now. He sustained a hamstring injury against Preston North End last time out.

Humphreys, 25, may now require surgery. He was substituted off as the Millers drew 1-1 with the Lilywhites last Saturday.

Taylor has provided this update to the club website: “It’s a bad injury and I think everyone who witnessed it will have been expecting that. It’s a tear and a big one unfortunately.

“It has happened near his tendon and we’re just weighing up whether he will need surgery, but if we’re honest, it is likely that he will. “The timeframe doesn’t alter with or without surgery, but it does highlight how severe the injury is. Luck was not on our side with that one and we send our best wishes to Cam and we’ll support him throughout his recovery.”

Rotherham injury blow

Humphreys’ injury is a big blow for Rotherham and their quest to survive in the Championship this season. He has been an important player since joining them last year.

The Millers managed to keep hold of him over the summer amid links to other teams in the Football League. TEAMtalk claimed fellow second tier clubs Swansea City and Coventry City were keen, along with League One side Derby County, but he ended up staying put beyond the deadline.

Humphreys started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League champions. He went on to make two first-team appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium before leaving in 2019.

He went abroad and had a two-year stint at Zulte Waregem in Belgium, part of which he spent out on loan at Excelsior in Holland, before moving back to England.

Rotherham are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Cardiff. They then face Bristol City at home on Wednesday.