4-2-3-1: Predicted Leeds United XI to face Southampton, loan man returns to Farke’s squad

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Leeds United XI as Daniel Farke’s side face Southampton.

Leeds United come into this weekend’s game against Southampton looking to maintain their impressive run of Championship form. The Whites haven’t lost in the league since an away defeat to Birmingham City in the second game of the season.

Farke’s men beat Watford 3-0 at home last week with Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony on the scoresheet. It lifted them to 6th place after eight games.

As for Southampton, they’ve lost their last four in the league and early pressure is growing on Russell Martin. The Saints sit 14th as a result of their poor run.

Leeds United team news

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Farke confirmed Leeds United have no new concerns regarding injuries.

Patrick Bamford could be in contention for a return to the squad and will travel to St. Mary’s. Joe Rodon will be available again after serving his suspension as well, potentially bringing him into the backline again.

Junior Firpo isn’t back in full training yet, while Djed Spence and Willy Gnonto also remain out.

Predicted Leeds United XI

Meslier (GK)

Ayling

Struijk

Rodon

Byram

Kamara

Ampadu

James

Rutter

Summerville

Piroe

It could be a largely similar team for Leeds United, just with a couple of changes at the back. Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling are vying for the starting spot at right-back and both divide opinions among supporters somewhat, so it will be interesting to see who can emerge as Farke’s go-to man in that spot.

In the heart of defence, Joe Rodon should be hopeful of returning, perhaps in place of Liam Cooper.

Going forward it could be unchanged but Jaidon Anthony might be hopeful of displacing Dan James or Crysencio Summerville after his goal off the bench against Watford.