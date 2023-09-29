Portsmouth set to lose key figure as Everton agree deal

Portsmouth have taken some great strides forward recently, both on and off the pitch. Both the management and club hierarchy deserve high praise for the work done over the summer, getting the squad set up early on to prepare for the new campaign.

Pompey have started just about as well as they could’ve hoped too. John Mousinho’s side are top of the League One table and unbeaten with five wins and four draws to their name, and that’s largely thanks to the recruitment work over the summer, rebuilding the squad.

Now though, it seems the club are set to lose a key figure in that sphere.

As per a report from Football Insider, recruitment chief Phil Boardman is set to leave his role at Fratton Park to make a big step up with Premier League side Everton. There, he will take up a role as a senior European scout as the Toffees strengthen their recruitment department.

Boardman has been with Portsmouth since 2017 but now looks set to embark on a new challenge.

Heading for pastures new

Losing important figures – be it on or off the pitch – isn’t a rarity in football, especially in the EFL. When someone impresses, it doesn’t take long for them to have their work noticed further up the ladder and that looks to be the case for Boardman.

It will come as a blow for Portsmouth, losing their head of recruitment and especially so after what looks to have been a really fruitful summer. However, Pompey will hopefully have a replacement in mind to replace the outgoing chief, be it someone already within the club or someone external.

On the pitch, Pompey will be looking to extend their unbeaten league run away to Wigan Athletic this weekend.