Phil Hay shares new details in Leeds United’s bid to see off Dortmund interest in new star

Leeds United managed to hold onto Georginio Rutter in the summer and after a tough start at Elland Road, the Frenchman has come alive this season.

Leeds United hoped he would have more of an immediate impact upon arrival from TSG Hoffenheim in January. Ultimately though, he and the Whites were relegated to the Championship and in the wake of numerous exits, many thought Rutter might move on in the summer.

However, the 21-year-old stayed put and in the early stages of this season, he’s put in some fantastic displays. Rutter looks set to form a deadly partnership with Joel Piroe and that was best on show in the 3-0 away win over Millwall, in which he netted once and provided an assist.

Rutter put in another eye-catching display against Watford last weekend and earlier this week, reports of Borussia Dortmund’s efforts to sign him emerged.

Now though, fresh details have emerged from Phil Hay of The Athletic.

He writes that Dortmund were weighing up a bid and had the means to get a move done. However, when asked to ‘sound Leeds out’, the Whites stood firm and insisted Rutter was not available, nor was the player inclined to leave.

From the start of the summer, Rutter was on the Whites’ list of players to keep and upon Daniel Farke’s arrival, he too made it clear he was someone he wanted to retain.

A star in the making

These are only the early days of the season of course, but Rutter looks like he could be a real talisman for the Whites. In attack with the likes of Piroe, Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Jaidon Anthony and more, he could really cement his place as one of the club’s standout players.

He’s got pedigree at a higher level and as he’s displayed in recent weeks, he’s a player far above this level. He seems hungry to make things work in a Leeds United shirt though, and that’s showing on the pitch.

Dortmund’s summer interest shows just how highly Rutter is regarded from his previous time in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. Leeds’ success in fending off their interest in the forward is an indicator of their own ambitions, also displaying just how highly they value Rutter after standing firm when they could’ve cashed in.