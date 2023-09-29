Norwich City man makes emergency move to League Two club

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken has made an emergency loan move to League Two side Accrington Stanley, it has been confirmed.

Obviously the transfer window is behind EFL clubs but it certain circumstances, clubs are allowed to strike deals. Teams are allowed to sign free agents and if situations force their hand, clubs are able to make short-term emergency loan signings outside the window.

One team that has been forced to do just that is Accrington Stanley. As confirmed on Friday afternoon, the League Two side have completed a deal to bring Norwich City goalkeeper McCracken in on an emergency basis.

Toby Savin came off injured in Stanley’s 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers last weekend with Jack McIntyre coming in to take his place in between the sticks. Now, they’ll have McCracken in place as cover for the sidelined Savin.

McCracken makes the emergency move after returning to Norwich City in August earlier than expected. He had been loaned to Dundee but after Tim Krul’s exit, he was needed back at Carrow Road.

A flourishing link?

Of course this is only an emergency deal but it does seem as though there is a growing link between League Two Accrington Stanley and Norwich City of the Championship.

McCracken is now one of three Canaries on loan with John Coleman’s side. He’s joined defenders Brad Hills and Lewis Shipley at Accrington, so there’s a bit of a Norwich contingency developing in the north west.

McCracken, 23, has had a few spells away from Norwich City on loan now. He spent a spell with Bohemians in 2022 before an emergency stint with Stevenage last season. His Dundee stay was shorter than expected but it still would’ve provided a new environment for him to develop.