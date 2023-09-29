Norwich City facing late decision on first-team mainstay, absence could hand 29-y/o first league start

Norwich City will have to make a late call on Angus Gunn ahead of this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, David Wagner has said.

Norwich City man Gunn has emerged as the go-to ‘keeper at Carrow Road. He claimed the starting spot ahead of Tim Krul last season and hasn’t relinquished it since, starting every Championship game so far this season.

Krul moved on to the Premier League with Luton Town and George Long was signed as his replacement. The latter has only found action in the Carabao Cup though, with Gunn holding down the no.1 shirt.

Now though, it could be that manager David Wagner is forced into a change.

As quoted by the Pink Un, Wagner has confirmed that a late decision will be made on Gunn after he had an injection for a shoulder injury. If he’s not deemed ready, Long will be in place to make his first Championship start for the Canaries. Wagner said:

“We will have to see.

“Yesterday we didn’t do a lot after the game, we only recovered. We will have training this afternoon [Friday] and we will see.

“I have heard that George is fine after his illness. With Gunny, we will have to see how he is able to manage the situation after his injection that he had to have.

“We knew then that he would miss some days of training and then he has to have a good reintegration into team training. It was not a lot of other days, only four or five, but we have to see how he reacts. Then we will make a late call on it.”

Elsewhere though, there are now new injury problems for Norwich to contend with.

A chance for Long?

It remains to be seen if Gunn is deemed ready to feature against Birmingham City. If he is, then you would assume he’ll retain his spot in the starting XI and Long will have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench again.

If the no.1 is forced to the sidelines for this one though, Long can prove a solid deputy. He’s vastly experienced at Championship level, playing 85 games in the division. League One is where the the 29-year-old has played most of his football though, notching over 150 appearances in the third-tier.

The hope will be that Gunn is raring to go though. He’s affirmed his place as an important player under Wagner and losing him for any period of time would come as a blow to Norwich City.