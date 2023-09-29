Mansfield Town man could return from injury against Gillingham

Mansfield Town defender Callum Johnson could return this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action away at Gillingham. The Stags have been without their full-back for their last two outings.

Johnson, 26, has been nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out last Saturday as they won 1-0 at home to Barrow and watched on as his teammates beat Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup on penalties on Tuesday night.

As per the club website, he could be back in ‘contention’ against the Gills. Neil Harris’ side are 2nd in the table behind Notts County.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield injury news

Johnson returning to the team would be a boost for Mansfield if he is fully fit. However, they won’t want to take any risks with him.

The Nottinghamshire outfit are on a roll at the moment and their confidence will be sky high after their win over the Posh. They have been drawn to Port Vale in the next round of the cup and have a great chance of progressing even further in the competition.

Nigel Clough’s men also haven’t lost yet in the league this term. They have accumulated 17 points from their first nine outings and are 3rd in the table, only a point behind their upcoming opponents Gillingham.

Mansfield signed signed Johnson back in January to bolster their defensive department and he moved back down to England after a spell in Scotland at Ross County. He has since become an important player of their squad and has enjoyed plenty of game time.

The former Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town is pushing to return now and Clough will have a late decision to make as to whether to play him as his team head down to Kent.