Hull City forward emerges as doubt for Plymouth Argyle clash

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Jason Lokilo has taken a ‘whack’ to his ankle in training this week.

Hull City will assess the winger ahead of their clash against Plymouth Argyle at home this weekend. They swooped to sign the attacker over the summer from Sparta Rotterdam.

Lokilo, 25, penned a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium. He has since made seven appearances in all competitions for his new club.

Rosenior has provided this update, as per HullLive: “Jason Lokilo took a whack on his ankle, he just rolled it on Tuesday, so we’re assessing him, other than that, we’re good to go.”

Hull injury doubt

Hull won’t want to take any risks with Lokilo on Saturday against Plymouth to avoid making anything worse. They have other options in his position such as Jaden Philogene, Scott Twine, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan which shows the strength in depth that have this term.

Lokilo was brought in to provide more competition to the squad and has started once since his switch. Nevertheless, he has shown glimpses of quality in the matches he has been substituted on in.

He was on the books at Crystal Palace in the Premier League from 2017 to 2020 and played once for their first-team. The ex-DR Congo youth international has been well traveled over recent years and has had spells at FC Lorient, Doncaster Rovers, Górnik Łęczna, Istanbulspor and Sparta.

Hull have been in decent form and are unbeaten in their last seven outings. They haven’t lost in the league since their cruel opening day loss at Norwich City and are 4th in the table.

Rosenior’s men won 3-1 away at Stoke City last time out and will be in confident mood ahead of their match against the Pilgrims.