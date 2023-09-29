Derby County receive selection boost ahead of Cambridge United clash

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said Max Bird will be ‘involved’ this weekend.

Derby County are back in League One action at home to Cambridge United. The midfielder has been out of action over recent times.

Bird, 23, has made four appearances so far this season, three of which have been in the league. He has been sidelined with ankle ligament damage but is now available.

Warne has provided this update to the official club website: “Max Bird will definitely be involved this weekend. We’ve missed Birdy. He brings a control on the ball and a real energy. I felt him and Tommo (Liam Thompson) were our standout players early in the season, so they’ve both been a big miss.”

Derby boost

Bird is a key player for Derby in the middle of the park. They will be pleased that he is back as he injects more quality into their side.

Hull City were interested in luring him to East Yorkshire in the last campaign as Liam Rosenior eyed a reunion, as per a report by HullLive. However, his injury meant the Tigers had to look elsewhere in the end.

Bird is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in late June. The Rams risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms on an extension.

He has been on the books at Pride Park for his whole career to date and has played 165 games altogether to date, chipping in with four goals.

Derby head into their game against Cambridge on the back of their 2-0 away win at Carlisle United last time out. They are 9th in the table and three points off the play-offs.