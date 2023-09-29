‘Could encounter some problems’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Blackburn Rovers have lost three of their previous four Championship games but after progressing to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, they’ll be keen to get their league form back on track here.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat Cardiff City 5-2 at home to book a clash with Chelsea in the next round. Andrew Moran was the star performer, scoring two and providing two assists. After losing 4-3 to Ipswich Town in their last league outing, Rovers sit 14th.

As for Leicester City, they were knocked out of the cup by Liverpool, but not without giving them a scare. Kasey McAteer put the Foxes ahead just three minutes in before the host’s quality shined through, leading to a 3-1 defeat for Enzo Maresca’s men.

The Foxes are still sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table with seven wins from eight, including three in a row.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn have shown they’ve got goals in them in these outings versus Cardiff and Ipswich. Keeping them out at the other end can be a problem, but there are some exciting players in Tomasson’s ranks who could cause Leicester some problems.

“The Foxes have been pretty imperious at the back though. They’ve conceded just five league goals so far, but I do think they could be caused some problems here.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Maresca and co adapt to the absence of Callum Doyle, who has been a mainstay on the left of the backline. I do think the visitors could encounter some problems here but ultimately, they should have enough to get yet another win.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Blackburn have suffered a couple of disappointing home losses at home already this season. Hull City and Sunderland have both walked away from Ewood Park with three points which doesn’t bode well ahead of the visit of in-form Leicester.

“The Foxes are doing well under Enzo Maresca after turning to the former Manchester City coach over the summer following their relegation.

“They have lost only once in the league this term as they eye an immediate return to the top flight. Confidence will be flowing and they will fancy their chances of another win here.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2