Clubs eyeing 21-year-old who left Leeds United in the summer, player’s preference emerges

Leeds United’s former winger Stuart McKinstry has Scottish Championship interest and would prefer to stay in his native, as per reporter Anthony Joseph.

Leeds United saw Scottish youngster McKinstry leave the club earlier this year. His deal at Elland Road was not renewed and after four years on the books with the club, he entered free agency.

A few months have passed since his exit from the Whites though and the 21-year-old remains without a club. Now though, it has emerged that there is interest in his services.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has shared that a number of clubs in the Scottish Championship are keen on bringing him in. Following his time in England with Leeds United, his preference is to stay in his native too.

A number of Scottish Championship clubs are interested in former Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry. The 21-year-old left Leeds in the summer and is now a free agent, after a loan spell with Motherwell last season. It’s understood McKinstry would prefer to stay in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/d6vfgwA4zi — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) September 28, 2023

McKinstry can play out on the wing or in a central role as a midfielder. The vast majority of his game time with Leeds United came for the club’s U21s and U18s, only playing twice for the first-team. He could return to former club Motherwell on loan last season and it seems a stay in Scotland is on his radar.

Starting afresh

McKinstry arrived at Leeds United in the summer of 2019, signing as a promising young player from Motherwell. It would have been hoped that he could develop well and force his way into first-team football but as it went, he wasn’t able to break through with the Whites.

He’s got experience at a good level in the Scottish Premiership and at only 21, he’s still got plenty of time to maximise the potential that saw him earn a move to Leeds in the first place.

McKinstry’s versatility would make him a valuable asset for any club so it’s perhaps surprising EFL interest hasn’t emerged. However, with a Scotland stay his preference, it might not be long before he’s back in the game.