Cardiff City hoping attacker is back for Middlesbrough and Watford games next week

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has said he ‘hopes’ Josh Bowler is back fit for next week.

Cardiff City have been without the winger over recent games. They are in Championship this weekend at home to Rotherham United.

However, the clash against the Millers will come too soon for their winger. The Bluebirds are hoping he can feature against Middlesbrough or Watford next week.

Bulut has provided this update on Bowler and Callum O’Dowda to the official club website: “We already have a few injured players, like Josh Bowler and Callum O’Dowda. Josh is back running today, but Callum is not yet on the field. The healing with him is going a little bit slowly. I hope Josh will be back for next week, with O’Dowda maybe a little bit longer, perhaps two weeks.”

Cardiff injury news

Cardiff will be eager to get Bowler back out on the pitch as soon as they can. He was signed on loan in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The 24-year-old has since made three appearances for the Welsh side. He scored on his debut on the opening day at Elland Road away at Leeds United.

Bowler was snapped up by his parent club Nottingham Forest last year after their promotion to the Premier League. However, he is down the pecking order at the City Ground and has also been loaned out to Olympiacos and Blackpool since joining the Reds.

He has also played for the likes of QPR, Everton and Hull City in the past and will be looking to hit the ground running when he returns to the action for Cardiff. Bulut’s side are in decent form in the league and are 7th in the table.

They won 1-0 away at Sunderland last weekend and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.