blackburn rovers man ryan hedges will be sidelined for a while, says tomasson

Blackburn Rovers man set for surgery next week – Tomasson could be without two more forwards vs Leicester City

29 September 2023
Blackburn Rovers winger Ryan Hedges is set to undergo an operation on Tuesday, Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed to the media.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed that Welsh forward Hedges would be out for an extended spell earlier this week. He came off not long after coming on against Ipswich Town and will be out for three to four months through a hamstring injury.

Now, in a fresh update ahead of this weekend’s clash with Leicester City, it has been confirmed he will go under the knife on Tuesday. Tomasson provided the update on Twitter, stating he will begin rehab afterwards.

Hedges isn’t alone on the sidelines either. Tomasson’s attacking options look to have dwindled further with Harry Leonard deemed not fit to feature through a tight calf.

Tyrhys Dolan missed the Cardiff City win through illness and while he’s expected to train tomorrow, a decision will be made on his status as well.

 

In their absence

With Hedges out for the foreseeable alongside Sam Gallagher, absences for Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Leonard would leave Tomasson with limited options going forward. Thankfully, Blackburn Rovers do have some decent depth in attacking positions and versatile players who can fill it.

Semir Telalovic may well be in line for a first Championship start with Gallagher and Leonard out. On the wings, the return of Arnor Sigurdsson softens the blow of Hedges’ injury and Dolan’s potential absence.

It also opens the door for someone like Dilan Markanday to stake a claim for a place. He put in a fantastic performance against Cardiff in the cup and could be rewarded with a run in the team.

Youngsters like Thomas Bloxham and Zak Gilsenan could find themselves in and around Tomasson’s squad amid these injuries too.

