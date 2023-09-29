Barnsley have no plans to offload striker as Neill Collins provides update

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said they have no immediate plans to loan out Fabio Jalo.

Barnsley intend to keep hold of the striker for the time being. He is highly thought of at Oakwell and could get some more regular first-team minutes over the next weeks and months.

Jalo, 17, played 90 minutes on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Manchester City Under-21’s. His side won 3-1 after goals by Conor McCarthy, Jon Russell and Emmaisa Nzondo.

Collins has told the Barnsley Chronicle: “We might see him prior to Bradford (the next trophy game in November) but I am looking forward to different opportunities that might arise for him.

“Right now, Fabio will stay here and see what opportunities come. He’s not that far away from getting in the first team depending on injuries and form.”

Barnsley transfer plan

There is no doubt that Jalo would learn a lot from a loan spell in non-league as we head into autumn but the fact Barnsley want to retain his services for now suggest he is highly rated by Collins.

He provides competition and depth for the senior team already. The teenager started his career on the books of the academy at Benfica.

The attacker was a regular for the European giants at various youth levels before moving over to England in 2019. He was subsequently snapped up by Barnsley.

Jalo was handed his first professional contract by the Tykes at the tender age of 16 in July last year after he won their Academy Player of the Year award. He then made his debut against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup a month later.

He has since made five appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals, both of which came against Doncaster Rovers in the cup last term.

Barnsley take on Blackpool this weekend as they look to build on their 2-1 away win at Northampton Town last Saturday.