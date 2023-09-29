4-3-3: Predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Shrewsbury Town, Appleton set to make late calls

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Charlton Athletic XI as Michael Appleton’s side face Shrewsbury Town.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to pick up another victory after claiming their first win under Michael Appleton last weekend. The Addicks emerged 3-1 victors at The Valley, with Miles Leaburn, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Slobodan Tedic netting the goals.

The win pushed Charlton up to 16th in the League One table and this weekend they face Shrewsbury Town, who are right below them in 17th.

The Shrews have claimed eight points from nine games under Matt Taylor this season and last time out, they lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient.

Charlton Athletic team news

Speaking ahead of the game, Appleton said that recent absentees are getting ‘very close’ to returning to contention. Some have been back in the squad towards the end of the week and they will be assessed before making the journey to Shropshire.

Scott Fraser and Panutche Camara have been among those out. Midfielder Conor McGrandles and left-back Tayo Edun were both absent last weekend too.

Terry Taylor will be available after missing the Wycombe Wanderers game through a concussion.

Predicted Charlton Athletic XI

Isted (GK)

Abankwah

Jones

Hector

Thomas

Dobson

Watson

Campbell

Leaburn

May

Blackett-Taylor

Appleton can go unchanged for this one and after getting a first win on the board, that’s just what he might look to do. Injuries in midfield means changes are unlikely there but Karoy Anderson could come in if Appleton wants to make an alteration there.

Going forward, Miles Leaburn deserves to keep his place in the team and the in-form Corey Blackett-Taylor should retain his place on the left-hand side.