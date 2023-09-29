4-2-3-1: Predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Huddersfield Town, key player poised for return

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Ipswich Town XI as Kieran McKenna’s side face Huddersfield Town.

Ipswich Town come into this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town with the wind well and truly in their sails. The Tractor Boys staged a fantastic comeback to beat Wolves in the Carabao Cup in the week and they’ll be keen to maintain their momentum in the league.

McKenna’s men have still lost just once in the Championship this season, winning their other seven games. As a result, they sit 2nd.

As for Huddersfield Town, this is their first home game under Darren Moore’s management. The Terriers are unbeaten in four in the league after salvaging a late point against Coventry City in their first game after Neil Warnock’s exit.

Ipswich Town team news

Speaking to the media, McKenna said that Leif Davis should be fit to return after missing the Wolves win through an ankle problem. The left-back has been vital since his arrival at Portman Road and will be welcomed back to contention with open arms.

Christian Walton could be involved in the squad next week but this one comes too soon for him. Axel Tuanzebe isn’t far away and he too could be contention from next week onwards.

Predicted Ipswich Town XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Luongo

Morsy

Burns

Chaplin

Broadhead

Hirst

After ringing the changes in midweek, Ipswich Town should be back to just about full strength in this one. Vaclav Hladky will retain his place in the starting XI for now, but with Walton nearing a return to contention, it will be interesting to see how much longer he keeps his spot.

If Davis isn’t quite deemed fit to start, Brandon Williams will be the primary option on the left. From McKenna’s update though, it seems he’ll be fine to play from the get-go.

After starting in midweek, Freddie Ladapo will likely drop to the bench as McKenna continues to rotate him and George Hirst.