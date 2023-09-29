3-4-2-1: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Sunderland, Xisco facing no new injury issues

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI ahead of the Championship clash with Sunderland tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their Friday night clash with Sunderland still looking for their first Championship win of the season. Xisco Munoz’s side have collected just two points from eight games and as the only side without a victory to their name, they’re rooted to the bottom of the table.

Wednesday desperately need to find form but again, it seems the ownership situation is casting a shadow over the club in the build up to the game. Dejphon Chansiri issued a new statement this morning saying he won’t put any more money in amid protests and continued criticism.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

While good news has been few and far between this season, Munoz revealed no new injury problems coming into the Sunderland match.

Momo Diaby remains out with a long-term problem but Mallik Wilks could be nearing a return. He was spotted training earlier this week and may not be far away from first-team contention.

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI

Vasquez (GK)

Iorfa

Bernard

Famewo

Palmer

Bannan

Byers

Delgado

Windass

Musaba

Smith

Munoz has changed between a four and three at the back this season but as of yet, he hasn’t found a working formula. The three has been his favoured option in recent weeks though, so he’ll likely go with that again.

Dominic Iorfa may come into the backline in Bambo Diaby’s place and on the right, Liam Palmer should be hopeful of getting a start. In midfield, the partnership of Barry Bannan and George Byers looks to be the strongest option.

Going forward, Josh Windass could start again while Anthony Musaba retains his place. Up top, Michael Smith could come back in for Lee Gregory.