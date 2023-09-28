‘Wind back in their sails’ – Watford vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Watford host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend, with both sides looking to push up the table after slow starts to the season.

Valerien Ismael took charge of Watford at the start of summer and sees his side sitting in 16th place of the table as things stand, following a 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United in their last outing.

Middlesbrough meanwhile are back to winning ways. They beat Southampton in the league last weekend and Bradford City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Michael Carrick’s side in 22nd place of the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve still got a lot of hope for these two teams this season. Both have quality across the pitch and this should be an interesting match up this weekend.

“Watford have the home advantage and they’ve also had a full week to prepare for this game, whereas Boro were in action in midweek.

“But Boro should have the wind back in their sails now and so I think they could potentially take something from this game, though I don’t think they could claim all three points.”

Watford vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Middlesbrough desperately needed a good week like this. Yes, their wins over the past seven days have been against an out-of-form Southampton and a League Two opponent in Bradford City, but the wins should come as a good confidence boost for Carrick’s squad.

“They carry decent momentum with them on the way to Vicarage Road, where they’ll be in for a tough test.

“We’ve only seen glimpses of Watford can truly offer this season I feel. Their form hasn’t been great but with only one loss from five home league games, they should be hopeful of getting a result.

“Both will be desperate for the win, but I think the spoils will be shared. I’ll say 1-1.”

Watford vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1