‘Will not be tolerated’ – Southampton vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Southampton come into this weekend’s game against Leeds United in dire need of a result. Russell Martin’s side promising start has faltered in dramatic fashion, losing four consecutive Championship games to leave them down in 15th.

The Saints have conceded 19 goals in eight games, the worst defensive record in the division. Last time out, they lost 2-1 away to a previously winless Middlesbrough.

As for Leeds United, things really look to be coming together for them after a tough few months.

Daniel Farke and co haven’t lost a league game since their first away game against Birmingham City. As a result, they’re six without defeat and occupy 6th place after defeating Watford 3-0 in a fantastic display last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both these sides have been tipped to fight it out towards the top-end of the Championship this season but there are very contrasting moods at the clubs coming into this one. Leeds are really hitting their stride with Georginio Rutter amongst the star performers, while Southampton’s promising start has turned into a dismal run.

“Swansea City were a pretty inconsistent side under Martin’s management despite the promise he showed there. The Saints, with the squad they have, should be aiming high. You have think more runs like this will not be tolerated given their ambitions, so it’s down to him to get them out of this rut.

“Despite the contrasting forms, I can see this one ending level.

“If Southampton put in a lackadaisical performance again, Leeds have the talent to seriously punish them. However, I think the hosts stop the rot here. I’ll go for a 2-2 draw.”

Southampton vs Leeds United prediction: 2-2

Luke Phelps

“Leeds seem a bit inconsistent right now. But they’re certainly showing some of their best abilities under Farke with those wins against Millwall and Watford promising a lot for the Whites.

“Southampton meanwhile are at a loss. They’re seemingly lacking confidence and this stage right now is a huge test of Martin’s mettle, and I’m really not sure how, or if he’ll come through this.

“Leeds is another really tricky task for the Saints and the home fans could quickly get on their back if it’s a poor performance. Farke’s side can be ruthless on the road and I think they’ll pick up another win in this one.”

Southampton vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2