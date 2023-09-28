‘Turned a corner’ – Millwall vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Millwall come into this weekend’s game still looking to patch a run of form together. The Lions sit 11th in the Championship table but they’re struggling to get a run going of any sorts.

Last time out, Gary Rowett’s side played out a 0-0 draw with West Brom. Zian Flemming saw a spot-kick saved by Alex Palmer in the first half and the two sides ended with a share of the points.

As for Swansea City, they picked up a much-needed first Championship win of the Michael Duff era last time out. They beat bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday 3-0, with Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino on the scoresheet.

As a result of that win, the Swans have climbed out of the relegation zone to 21st. With just six points from eight games though, there remains plenty of work to be done.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Time will tell just how big that win can be for Duff and Swansea. Hopefully, it has lifted a big weight off the shoulders of both the players and the management team and it can mark the start of a rise up the division.

“The Den is always a tough place to go though, and turning around their fortunes on the road could prove tough for the Swans this weekend. Millwall just can’t get a run going though at the moment, but they could go three unbeaten here.

“It remains to be seen if Swansea have turned a corner. They might get another decent result here though, I’m backing this one to end level.”

Millwall vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

Luke Phelps

“Swansea really needed that win. Duff really needed that win too. And it was a convincing win which should give the whole squad a real boost in confidence.

“Millwall though are solidifying. It’s been a mixed season so far but they’ve have a couple of good results in their last two outings, and they’ll be right up for this one.

“Millwall are always tough to beat at The Den and Swansea have been poor away from home this season. Even though the Swans are coming off the back of a win, I think it’ll be a home win.”

Millwall vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0