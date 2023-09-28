‘Tough test’ – Barnsley vs Blackpool prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Barnsley won 2-1 away at Northampton Town last weekend which will boost their confidence. They then beat Manchester City Under-21’s 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Tykes lost Michael Duff to Swansea City over the summer and replaced him with Neill Collins. He has won five of his first nine league games in charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last term and will be aiming for an immediate promotion under Neil Critchley. They are currently sat in 14th place in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“I don’t think there is too much to split these two sides. Barnsley have had the better start to the season but lost their last league home game against Portsmouth so are beatable at Oakwell.

“The Tykes have bounced back well from the disappointment of their loss in the play-off final last term but will be in for a tough test against Blackpool this weekend.

“The Seasiders won 4-1 last time out against Reading and will be looking to hit some form now. Striker Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick against the Royals and will be eyeing more goals.”

Barnsley vs Blackpool prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“We’re yet to see the best of Blackpool this season. It’s not been a terrible start and with two wins in their last three there are reasons for encouragement, but you can’t help but feel there’s more to come from Critchley’s side.

“Barnsley on the other hand, we’ve seen just what they’re capable of on their best days. It’s just a case of showing that on a regular basis. They’ve had a few blips at home but with Blackpool winless on the road, Collins and co should be hopeful of a win here.

“It might be a pretty narrow game, but I’ll go for a home win.”

Barnsley vs Blackpool prediction: 2-1