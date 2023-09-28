‘Too much quality’ – Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Wrexham were battered 5-0 away at Stockport County last time out. They will be eager to bounce back with a win this weekend.

The Red Dragons are currently sat in 7th place in the League Two table and occupy the final play-off position. The Welsh outfit were unbeaten in seven games before their heavy loss at Edgeley Park.

As for Crewe, they have made an impressive start to the new season and have been a surprise package under Lee Bell. They are a point above their upcoming opponents and have picked up 16 points.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Wrexham have been leaking goals this season and have let in 20 in their first nine outings. However, they have no problems finding the net at the other end and have scored 20 as well.

“They will be desperate for a win in front of their fans after their loss at Stockport County. I think they’ll have too much quality for Crewe Alexandra as well with the likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Elliot Lee.

“The Railwaymen are no pushovers and will be in confident mood after their decent start. They should score against Phil Parkinson’s side but are likely to fall just short.”

Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that Wrexham away is going to be a tough game for many this season. The attacking threat they possess can blow anyone away when they’re at their best but it’s been clear that if anything is going to hold them back this year, it’s their tendency to concede.

“Crewe can make them pay for that. The likes of Chris Long and Elliott Nevitt have both had decent starts to the season in front of goal and it wouldn’t be a surprise if either or both of them get themselves on the scoresheet here.

“The Alex have lost just once all season and I can see them taking a point back to Gresty Road here. I’ll say 2-2.”

Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 2-2