Stoke City to assess summer signing ahead of Bristol City match amid injury worry

Stoke City will assess Wouter Burger ahead of their weekend clash, as detailed in a report by StokeOnTrentLive.

Stoke City are back in Championship action with an away trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City. The Potters lost 2-0 away at AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last night.

Burger, 22, sat out of the game in Dorset. He tweaked in hamstring in the 3-1 home loss to Hull City last Saturday.

StokeOnTrentLive report he will be ‘assessed’ over the next couple of days. Alex Neil won’t want to take any risks to avoid making his injury worse.

Stoke will hope they can have Burger back out on the pitch as soon as possible. He gives them another option to pick from in the middle of the park.

They swooped to land him from FC Basel over the summer to inject more quality into their ranks. The Dutchman has since made six appearances in all competitions since his switch to England, five of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with a single goal.

Prior to his move to the bet365 Stadium, he spent three years at Basel and scored five goals in 76 outings altogether. He has also been on the books at Feyenoord, Excelsior and Sparta Rotterdam in the past.

Stoke have made a slow start to the new season and it is taking a while for their new players to gel together. They had a very busy summer on the transfer front and brought in a host of individuals from abroad.

The pressure is already mounting on Neil as he looks to guide his team up the table over the coming weeks and months. They are currently sat in 20th place.