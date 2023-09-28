Southampton’s £30m asking price put Newcastle United off another raid – Milan, Benfica held talks

Newcastle United swooped on Southampton to sign Tino Livramento in the summer. He was among the numerous high profile exits from St. Mary’s, but one player who didn’t move on was attacking midfielder Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old caught the eye with the Saints and it has recently emerged that he too had interest from the Magpies.

Now though, further details of the interest in the former Racing Club talent have emerged. Football Transfers reports that Newcastle weren’t the only ones keen, with Serie A giants and Benfica of Portugal also holding talks over a potential move.

It was Southampton’s asking price which saw off interest from Eddie Howe and Newcastle though. The Saints wanted £30m for Alcaraz but there is a ‘hope’ that they will revive their interest in the January transfer window.

On the move?

There has been speculation over Alcaraz’s future at Southampton. Not only did he make a good impression in the Premier League but the early stages of his time under Russell Martin’s management suggest he might not get much action this season.

He’s made six Championship appearances overall but he hasn’t made a start since the 2-1 win over QPR. He started three of the first four league games but had to settle for outings off the bench against Sunderland, Leicester City and Ipswich Town before remaining an unused substitute against Middlesbrough.

His situation may well pique the interests of potential admirers in the winter. Alcaraz has shown what he’s capable of and many would have thought he’d be a valuable asset at Championship level but if he isn’t going to feature as much under Martin, a move away could be best for all.

Half-a-season of not playing much won’t do wonders for his value though, so it could be that he ends up leaving for less than the £30m summer valuation further down the line. Time will tell whether or not the interest from elsewhere re-emerges though.