Reporter shares ‘awful news’ regarding Derby County loan man who has now returned to Sunderland

Derby County loan man Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland after suffering a quad injury that will keep him out for ‘the next few months’, as per Dominic Dietrich.

Derby County looked to have made a shrewd swoop in signing midfielder Embleton on loan from Sunderland in the summer. He was previously an influential figure in League One and it looked to be a good deal for all, allowing him to find regular minutes away from the Stadium of Light.

However, injuries have limited the 24-year-old to just two appearances for the Rams. Embleton has struggled with injuries before and now, it has emerged he’s facing another extended spell out.

Reporter Dominic Dietrich has shared that the Durham-born midfielder has returned to parent club Sunderland as a result of this latest blow. Embleton is said to have suffered a ‘severe’ quad injury and will now undergo his recovery process in the north east it seems.

Another blow for the Rams

Derby County haven’t had an easy time with injuries this season and the blow to Embleton marks another setback for Paul Warne. The likes of Max Bird have spent extended spells on the sideline, while promising defender Jake Rooney is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The injury to Embleton will be a concern for all. Derby are paying a portion of his wages until January, so it remains to be seen if the situation is reassessed then, although the loan does run for the full campaign.

Embleton’s return of nine goals and nine assists in 69 League One games shows what he’s capable of at this level. The hope will be that he can recover swiftly and safely and hopefully, still have an impact on proceedings at Pride Park once he’s back to full fitness in a few months.