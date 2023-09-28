QPR man nearing long-awaited return to action, could be involved vs Coventry City

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has said centre-back Jimmy Dunne could make a return to action with the development squad next week.

QPR man Dunne was a mainstay at the back for much of last season. He held down a starting role under Michael Beale, Neil Critchley and then Ainsworth, featuring 40 times in the Championship.

However, the 25-year-old defender hasn’t been seen yet this campaign. He dislocated his shoulder in the pre-season defeat to Oxford United and has been on the road to recovery ever since, leaving Ainsworth fairly short on options at the heart of defence.

Now though, with Coventry City up next, it has been said that Dunne could be part of the squad.

Speaking to West London Sport, R’s boss Ainsworth said that while he won’t start and is unlikely to play a part in the game itself, he could be in and around the team. There’s a development squad game against Millwall next Tuesday, and that could mark Dunne’s return to action.

Ainsworth said:

“There’s a game next week and it would be great for Jimmy to get some minutes in.

“If there was a need for Jimmy to play this weekend then he would be available. There would be minimal risk.

“Jimmy won’t start but he could well be in amongst it. He’s back training with us now.”

Back into the QPR team?

Dunne was a mainstay under Ainsworth last season. He held down a regular spot at the back and started every Championship game from November 12th until the end of the campaign, so you have to think he stands a good chance of getting back his starting spot.

There has been a change in system though. Ainsworth’s switch to a back three has seen Morgan Fox, Steve Cook and Osman Kakay line up as centre-backs, with the latter operating on the right-hand side having spent his entire career as a full-back.

Dunne’s priority will be getting back to full match sharpness but when he is ready to battle for a starting spot, it will be interesting to see just where he slots into the QPR backline.