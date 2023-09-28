QPR boss quizzed on Reggie Cannon ahead of possible debut vs Coventry City

QPR host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

QPR host Mark Robins’ Coventry City on Saturday, with the R’s still looking for their first win at Loftus Road in this 2023/24 campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have lost just one of their last four having drawn their previous two in the Championship, with the last being a positive point away at Birmingham City.

And ahead of Saturday’s game, QPR have a new player in their ranks; Reggie Cannon.

The USMNT right-back has joined on a free transfer and much to the delight of QPR fans, with Cannon having been a free agent following his release from Boavista at the end of last season.

And many R’s fans will be eager to see Cannon come into the side this weekend, though whether or not he does remains to be seen; there’ll also be question marks over his fitness having been a free agent for a while now.

But speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Ainsworth spoke on Cannon and suggested that he might not be involved straight away.

He said:

“Reggie is a player the club started looking at a couple of years ago – before I came in. As soon as I saw him play, he was a player I wanted to sign. He’ll have to fight his way in.”

Cannon to come in for QPR?

If Cannon was unable to feature vs Coventry, it seems like Ainsworth would’ve said so; the QPR boss’ comments then suggest that the American is in contention.

But it’s perhaps safe to assume that he’ll start on the bench. Osman Kakay is QPR’s right-back this season but after some positive performances earlier on, he’s since struggled.

So Cannon certainly has a way into the QPR XI and if he can hit the ground running then he’ll no doubt prove to be a huge signing for the R’s, who need a boost this season.

QPR vs Coventry City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.