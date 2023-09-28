Pundit says whether ex-Sheffield United, Leeds, and QPR boss Neil Warnock will return to management

Neil Warnock recently left his post at Huddersfield Town, with Darren Moore replacing him.

Warnock steered Huddersfield Town to Championship safety last season in what was another commendable achievement for the veteran gaffer.

And as ever, whether or not he’ll return to the game is up in the air. He looked like he’d gone into retirement before taking on the Terriers job, and speaking on the most recent episode of the EFL Podcast, pundit Gary Weaver claims that Warnock will be back.

Weaver claims to be a close ally of Warnock’s and speaking on his recent exit from Huddersfield Town, Weaver said of Warnock:

“It’s whetted his appetite, hasn’t it. He will be back.”

The Sheffield-born Warnock has been in management for more than 40 years now. He’s managed a horde of teams including several who are now in the Championship; Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, QPR, Rotherham United, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and of course Huddersfield.

But Warnock is also well-known for spells with the likes of Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United in particular.

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

One last dance for Warnock?

Huddersfield Town looked set to be Warnock’s last dance.

But with Warnock, we never know what will be his last job. And despite being 74-years-old now, he continues to prove that he can do a very good job in the Championship.

Many had written Huddersfield off last season but he did a tremendous job in keeping them up, and with the October international break just around the corner, we could see a few jobs open up; especially near the bottom of the Championship table.

Warnock could be the first name on many bookies’ lists when jobs start to open up, though what Warnock might fancy in his next challenge remains to be seen.

But everyone would surely love the iconic manager to return to the game.