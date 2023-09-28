Preston North End boss shares fitness update on Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay

Preston North End summer signing Calvin Ramsay is yet to make his debut following his summer loan move from Liverpool.

Preston North End have had a very positive start to their 2023/24 season, with their summer recruits having all done a good job so far.

Ramsay though is yet to make his competitive debut for Ryan Lowe’s side. The man on loan from Liverpool played in pre-season but has missed the entirety of the season so far with a knee injury.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash at home vs West Brom though, Lowe revealed that Ramsay is making good progress in his recovery, but that he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to feature yet.

Lowe told Lancashire Evening Post:

“We’ve had some good news on Calvin. He is at the back stage of his rehab now. We are in discussions with Liverpool and hopefully he’ll be back with us in the next couple of weeks.

“We are not going to rush him back but if we can get him back in the building with us in the next couple of weeks, we will. Once he’s at the end stage of rehab and passed all the protocols, ticked all the boxes, he’ll then be with us. I haven’t got a definite date just yet, just that we’ve had some conversations with them in the last few days and it is looking promising.”

Preston players returning…

If Preston weren’t doing well enough this season, they have some really good players working their way back from injury, and so it’s certainly looking good for Lowe right now.

Ramsay is joined by the likes of Emil Riis, Ched Evans, and Will Keane on the sidelines, with all seemingly closing in on returns to action.

And Ramsay has a great chance to show Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp what he’s capable of this season, with his availability bound to give Lowe a selection headache later down the line.

Preston vs West Brom gets underway at 3pm on Saturday.