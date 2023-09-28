Plymouth Argyle ace facing up to seven weeks out through new blow, but injury ‘could’ve been worse’

Plymouth Argyle will be without midfielder Callum Wright for six to seven weeks through a knee ligament injury, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle man Wright has played nine times across all competitions this season. He’s operated as both a central midfielder and further forward in the attack for Steven Schumacher’s side.

The 23-year-old was absent from the huge 6-2 home win over Norwich City though. His absence inevitably led to questions from supporters and now, it has been confirmed that the former Leicester City man is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Speaking to Plymouth Live ahead of this weekend’s Championship trip to Hull City, Pilgrims boss Schumacher confirmed that Wright will be out for six to seven weeks through a knee ligament injury.

He shared that there was a slight tear picked up in scans after he developed stiffness and as a result, he’s due for a spell on the sidelines. He said:

“We have had a bit of bad news this week on Callum Wright. He’s going to be out for about six weeks. He has got a bit of a knee ligament strain that he picked up in the Bristol City game.

“It’s a disappointing one for him but it could have been worse. In six, seven weeks hopefully he will be back. It’s one of the ligaments on the outside. He said he just turned and tried to chop the ball and felt a pain. It was in the first half but he managed to carry on and play on in the second half but after the game it stiffened right up so we sent him for a scan over the weekend.

“He has got a bit of a tear in one of his ligaments. It doesn’t need surgery, which is good, so it’s going to be probably six, seven weeks before we see him again.”

A blow for the Pilgrims

Wright’s injury will come as a blow to Schumacher and his Plymouth Argyle squad. His versatility in midfield and attack makes him a valuable squad member but having avoided something more serious, there will be an element of relief after the scan results.

Now, the focus will turn to getting the midfielder back to full fitness over the coming weeks, with Schumacher faring with what he’s got in the ranks until then.

Wright has only started in three of his seven Championship appearances, so Schumacher won’t have to make a serious chance to his XI. The likes of Luke Cundle, Finn Azaz, Lewis Warrington and more are all options in midfield while Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker, Tyreik Wright and Mustapha Bundu are available out wide.