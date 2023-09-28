‘Might just nick it’ – Preston North End vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End host West Brom in the Championship this weekend, as Ryan Lowe’s side look to maintain their impressive, unbeaten start to the 2023/24 campaign.

A draw v Rotherham United last time out saw Preston’s winning streak come to an end. The Lilywhites now sit in 3rd place of the table but just one point behind Ipswich Town in 2nd and Leicester City in 1st.

West Brom meanwhile are in 13th. Carlos Corberan’s side have drawn their last three Championship fixtures now, keeping clean sheets in two, but having won just one of their last six now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I worry that Preston’s draw v Rotherham is the start of their potential downfall this season. It was difficult to see their winning streak lasting too long and whilst I don’t think they’ll fall off completely, I do think they’ll fall further down the table.

“And West Brom are tricky customers. They’re draw experts right now and away at a high-flying Preston outfit, a draw might be a good result for the Baggies.

“But Corberan’s side are really struggling with injuries right now and against a solid Preston outfit, I think the home side might just nick it.”

Preston vs West Brom prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“West Brom have been picking up draws on the road but away to Preston, they could be in for a tough game. The hosts boast a strong defensive record and a perfect winning run at Deepdale.

“The draw against Rotherham made for a tough game for Lowe’s side but the Millers are a tough opponent on their day, especially at home. We might start to see some of Preston’s early momentum wane soon, but I think they’ll get another victory here.

“West Brom are having a tough time of it this season and I don’t think their fortunes change here. I’ll go for a home win.”

Preston vs West Brom prediction: 1-0