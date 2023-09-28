Leeds United handed welcome boost with 30-year-old set to be involved vs Southampton

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is in contention to return from injury against Southampton, it has emerged from Phil Hay.

Leeds United man Bamford has had his fair share of injury problems over his five years at the club. He played a pivotal role in getting the Whites promoted under Marcelo Bielsa and he thrived in that first season back in the Premier League.

Since then, injuries have hampered his progress and Bamford has struggled for form in front of goal. However, the hope will be that he can kick on again in the second-tier.

The 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury but now, a positive update has emerged on his situation.

During Daniel Farke’s pre-match press conference ahead of the long trip to Southampton, it emerged from reporter Hay that Bamford is set to be involved against the Saints. He will make the journey down with Farke’s Leeds United squad, it has emerged.

Injury latest – Bamford is an option this weekend and expected to travel with the squad. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 28, 2023

A boost for all

While Bamford’s struggle for goals has seen his stock drop somewhat in recent seasons, his return can only be a good thing. It’s no secret what he’s capable of at Championship level and even if he isn’t going to be a starter, he can be a solid backup for new talisman Joel Piroe.

His return will increase the competition for the starting spot up top too. That competition for the spot as Farke’s striker should only motivate Piroe and Bamford more, hopefully getting the deadly best out of both.

Bamford scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 45 league games in Leeds United’s promotion-winning season. The following year, he managed a thoroughly impressive 17 goals and eight assists in 38 Premier League outings.

The striker will determined to get back to his lethal best and this return to contention marks a big step in the right direction.