Jaden Warner picks out Norwich City teammate who guided him through debut vs Fulham

Norwich City lost 2-1 away at Fulham in the Carabao Cup last night.

Norwich City lost against Premier League Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night, owing to goals either side of half time from Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi.

Borja Sainz came off the bench to score on his debut for the Canaries, though it was only a consolation goal as David Wagner’s side bowed out of the cup.

But it was a positive for sure, and there was another positive with Wagner handing a first-team debut to young centre-back Jaden Warner who played the full 90 minutes.

The Englishman is a product of the Canaries’ youth academy and Wagner hailed his debut, labelling it as a ‘very good’ performance.

And after the game, Warner spoke fondly of his centre-back partner on the night; Ben Gibson.

Warner told the club of Gibson:

“He’s great to be fair, he was talking to me throughout the game and giving me tips. That communication is key, and he’s one of the best in the team for it. A good experience.

“I’d love to get more minutes, it’s great to be around it and I just want to be involved more. That’s the target.”

Norwich City bringing them through

Norwich City are no strangers to promoting youth players into the first-team. And they’ve had some good sucess stories over the past few years with names like Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele.

In Gibson as well, Warner had a tried and tested centre-back partner to guide him through the game, so it certainly would’ve made matters easier for the young Norwich man.

So Warner has some good names to try and follow in the footsteps of. It was a steady debut against a very strong Fulham side and he’s certainly given Wagner some food for thought as we move further into 2023/24 campaign.

Norwich City are next in action at home to Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.