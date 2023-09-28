‘Isn’t it?’ – EFL pundit says what the main ‘worry’ for Ipswich Town is right now

Ipswich Town are the talk of many Championship fans right now, following their blistering start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Ipswich Town finished in 2nd place of the League One table last time round, earning promotion to the Championship after a four-year spell in the third tier of English football.

And many backed Ipswich to flourish in a more technical Championship division this time round. Though few would’ve predicted just how well they’d do.

Kieran McKenna’s side are in 2nd place of the table as things stand; level on points with Leicester City in 1st having won seven of their opening eight league fixtures.

Everything is rosy for Ipswich right now but speaking on the most recent episode of the EFL Podcast, pundit Gary Weaver has revealed what he thinks the biggest worry for Town is right now.

“I think the worry for Ipswich is holding on to Kieran, isn’t it?” he said, adding: “It’s the best-ever start to a second tier season by a newly-promoted club in EFL history.”

McKenna is often a name that emerges in bookies’ lists when managerial vacancies open up, though the most recent links were to Celtic in the summer, and then the Republic of Ireland job earlier this month.

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

Ipswich Town worried about McKenna?

It’s understandable that McKenna is hot property in the managerial market right now.

He’s proving himself to be a very contemporary and very effective coach, though it’s difficult to see him leaving Portman Road during this campaign at least.

The project at Ipswich Town is still in its early days and McKenna will no doubt be keen to see it through; or at least see most of it through.

Town have a great chance at securing an unexpected promotion this season, though if a top job becomes available and McKenna becomes a person of interest, it could become a worrying time for the Tractor Boys.